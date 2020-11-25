Jeep Will E-s Rendering Is a Futuristic Return to the Roots for the Iconic Model

A Detailed Look at How the New Audi e-tron GT Is Assembled

The highly anticipated e-tron GT will be assembled at Audi Sport’s Bollinger Hofe plant sharing the production line with the R8. But manufacturing these two completely different models on the same line required the implementation of many innovative technologies. 12 photos



To achieve such a feat in record time,



The R8, which is based on the Audi Space Frame ( ASF ) technology, is almost exclusively assembled by hand, whereas the new all-electric GT is fabricated on an ultra-modern body assembly line that is 85% automated and features 34 robots that perform a total of nine “warm” and “cold” joining techniques.







The main station is a large clamping and attachment system called the two-way framer. During the first pass, this is where the inner side panels are joined together, with the outer panels attached during the second pass. The framer includes ten robots that use 32 high-tech tools to perform all nine joining techniques. Between the two passes, they automatically switch to the necessary tools.



Another innovative addition to the assembly line is the station where correlation-free measuring is performed. This is done at the end of the two passes using two robot-guided optical measuring heads that verify the exact dimensional accuracy of the body.



Furthermore, the body assembly line includes manual stations. Here, specialized personnel with many years of experience working on the R8 create precise weld connections.



After all these steps are performed, the







Painting is done at the nearby Neckarsulm plant, after which the bodies of the e-tron GT are brought back to Bollinger Hofe and briefly stored along those of the R8 in the basement of the facility.



Autonomous transport vehicles bring them to the joint assembly line on the ground floor, orienting themselves using a digital map of the plant. There are 20 such vehicles that travel a combined distance of around 23 kilometers (14.3 mi) daily.



The



The GT goes through 36 cycles, with each lasting no more than 15 minutes. During the first of these, employees install the interior. This is followed by the ‘marriage’ of the assembled bodies with the battery pack, suspension, and electric motors.







The fully functional Audi e-tron GT can now exit the building and complete its first drive. After clearing the test and vibration track within the plant’s premises, it is driven on public roads for a journey of around 40 kilometers (24.9 mi) to test that everything performs as expected.



It then comes back to the facility for an 8-minute leak test in the rain chamber, which simulates heavy monsoon rainfall. This is followed by a comprehensive final check in two consecutive light tunnels where joints, gaps, and paintwork are comprehensively verified by



Audi's flagship EV is set to go on sale in the first part of 2021 with an estimated price tag of around $75,000. It will go head-to-head with the likes of Tesla's Model S and its VW Group sibling, the gorgeous Porsche Taycan