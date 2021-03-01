Tesla Model S Drag Races W12 Bentley Continental GT, Modded 'Vettes, 911 Turbo S

Over the many years the Model S has been around, Tesla's top sedan has raced against all sorts of cars, each trying to prove that gas-powered engines and multi-gear transmissions are not done.
The amount of success each has had tends to vary, with only the most powerful recent models managing to beat it without any mods installed. If you look at the list of cars that sit above the Tesla, however, you'll notice very few of them have more than two doors, and none of them is more affordable than the American-built EV.
It's safe to say that an out-of-the-box Model S is a pretty phenomenal quarter-mile drag racing tool, and that's just half the story. The best thing about it (and this goes for most other EVs as well) is just how easy it is for anybody to replicate these results. It's a very consistent performer, and it doesn't ask that much of its driver, though some will still do it better than others.
So, back to the cars that can pull a quicker quarter-mile time than the Tesla, do you think you'll find a Bentley in there? A W12 Continental GT, to be more exact. Why not? After all, it only has two doors and it definitely costs a lot more than the Model S, so it's check-and-check for the two conditions we listed earlier.
It also has plenty of power thanks to that 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 monster of an engine. The car in question appears to be one of the earlier models, which means the Frankensteinian unit under its hood develops 567 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, all funneled toward the four wheels through a pretty antiquated six-speed automatic transmission.
All that luxury also weighs heavy on the scale, giving the Conty a total weight of 5,115 lbs (2,320 kg). That's dangerously close to that of the Tesla, which has more power, more torque it can access instantly, and no gear to sluggishly shift through.
Yeah, there's a reason we can't remember ever seeing a Bentley—Continental GT or otherwise—racing a Tesla, and that's because these cars, despite the undeniable power, are built for something completely different. As the "GT" part in their name suggests, they're supposed to offer supreme cruising comfort to the people inside. While some might argue that Tesla could have it beat there as well (not to mention the ability to carry more people and more stuff), there is at least one area where the Bentley is guaranteed to take the win: interior finish and build quality. And, for once, that's not so much a dig at Tesla's shoddy craftsmanship as it is praise for the job the guys in Crewe are doing.
Even though the run against the Bentley doesn't provide much of a challenge, it's not all roses for the Model S on the night. There are two modded Corvettes (a C5 and a C6, both supercharged) as well as a Porsche 911 Turbo S that balances the fact it's an older 991 model with the fact it has a few mods of its own. Hit play and see how the night went for the EV and everyone else involved.
