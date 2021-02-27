650 HP Silverado "Jackal" Drag Races Ram TRX and Raptor, Obliteration Follows

The Ram TRX is built for off-road, but it can also drag race thanks to a monstrous supercharged V8 engine. Since its debut, the super-truck has gone up against all sorts of rivals, including electric and muscle cars, and each time we've wondered why there's no Chevy Silverado rival.
One is probably on its way, the Silverado ZR2, but it won't be ready until the 2023 model year. But Chevy was always known for its supercharged LS models powering all kinds of muscle cars, so why don't we get some of that performance in the truck already? Well, a specialist tuner called PaxPower has created one, the Jackal.
Just a few days ago, we showed you how the custom widebody fenders, coilovers, and 37-inch wheels make this way more interesting than a stock Ford F-150 Raptor. But all that praise will be for nothing if it can't keep up in this next drag race from The Fast Lane Truck.
We all know the contenders well, so let's keep the introductions short. The Raptor is a 2020 model, which the guys just bought. The brand new 2021 isn't on sale yet, and it might not even be faster, since both of them use the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost. Yeah, that's a V6 going up against a couple of supercharged V8s - let the excuses fly!
Instead of a 3-way drag race, TFL was only able to do it in brackets, so the Jackal goes up first. It's quite a dramatic event, as in 2WD, it pitches its nose up and struggles to put down the 650 horsepower. But with 4WD active, it does manage to pull ahead of the Raptor. You've also got to remember that this isn't a full quarter-mile, so power isn't as important as the initial off-the-line acceleration.
We already know the Jackal can't win against the TRX. It's not set up that way, with the nose bucking skywards when you're on the gas. But that doesn't mean it isn't an amazing truck. Plus, TFL had it on the scales and it's about 140 lbs lighter than a Raptor.
