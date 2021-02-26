Flying Chevrolet Camaro Drag Races Ford Mustang, Nails Take-Off and Landing

We’re used to seeing drag race cars popping wheelies, and we could even say we’ve seen our share of airborne machines at the drag strip. But to have a car take to the air and almost complete the run while flying over the tarmac, now that’s a gem.
It happened a couple of days ago during the Diamond Pistons Lights Out 12 drag event at the South Georgia Motorsports Park. The car you’re seeing is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro dubbed The Outlaw, according to Hot Cars, and the driver you’re not seeing is named Tim Slavens.
The race starts like all races of this kind do, with two cars, the red Camaro and a green Mustang, lined up, waiting for the tree to light up. It does, and it is immediately obvious the Camaro is off to a flying start.
Literally, that is, as almost instantly, the front wheels rise up, and not only do they fail to come back down, but they pull the rear ones into the air as well. The parachute then deploys early.
Now, what you can see in the videos below is nothing short of extraordinary. The Camaro achieved an almost perfect, all-wheels-in-the-air take-off. It is followed by a long but less perfect flight, going sideways as the parachute fights to keep the metal monster in check.
It sort of manages to do so, bringing the car down, perpendicularly in the direction of the track. There is a brief moment when a rollover is a distinct possibility, but a combination of luck, hardware, and driver skill manages to turn the car and face it the right way once again.
All this time, the Mustang is far behind, with its driver either trying to leave enough space for the airborne Camaro to land or the car unable to keep pace with a drag car moving through the air at incredible speeds.
Very short, intense videos of the action can be watched below. As a side note, the flying Camaro did not win the race, despite crossing the line first, as the stunt was declared a crash.
