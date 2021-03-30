Doug DeMuro Reviews the 2021 Polestar 2 Sedan, Calls It “a Pretty Good Car”

More on this:

1 Teens Back Tesla Into Police Cruiser, Try to Blame It on Autopilot

2 Tesla Proves It Is a Sore Loser After Test Reveals Inflated EPA Range Ratings

3 Daymak Now Taking Orders for Spiritus Three-Wheel EVs, Prices Start From $20K

4 Xiaomi to Begin Electric Car Project, Compete Against Apple and Tesla

5 Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's "Best Car Ever" (Model S Plaid) Will Have Seven Seats