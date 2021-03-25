Daymak Now Taking Orders for Spiritus Three-Wheel EVs, Prices Start From $20K

Everyone thought Tesla might be the peak EV automaker for many years to come. True, it doesn’t seem that Elon Musk's pride and joy is slowing down, but then there are companies like Daymak, which promise to provide a different kind of EV solution.
It’s called the Daymak Spiritus, and it could very well be the fastest and cleanest thing you ever invest in. What is Daymak and why should you care? Since 2001, when the idea began in the garage of founder and president Aldo Baiocchi, this team has been hard at work heralding a new era for EVs, producing everything from e-bikes to ATVs, air-taxis, and the Spiritus, of which there are two versions.
expected to be delivered as early as 2023.
“This is very exciting. Daymak has come a long way from when I started in my garage in 2001. The Spiritus is a dream come true,” says Aldo Baiocchi.
“Every $100 deposit or more will guarantee you a lower price for your car and will include a bonus $100 coupon towards any e-bike or small electric vehicle that we sell now through any of our dealers. This is only available through the crowdfunding campaign. We are building strong partnerships and have thrilling news coming out. Anything is possible with the help of the crowd and our partners.”
vehicles a reality. It looks like all that work paid off. Why? Because the Spiritus may very well be the one vehicle that everyone can afford.
Currently, two models of the Spiritus are being funded. The first is the Spiritus Deluxe. Take one wild guess how much Daymak charges for this 180-mile (289-kilometer) EV. No idea? That would be $19,995 (€16,935 at current exchange rates) for a three-wheeled, 370-pound (167-kg) vehicle with a top speed of 85+ mph (137+ kph). It also comes fitted with regen brakes and solar panels. Sure, an acceleration rate of 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.9 seconds doesn’t feel like it’s going to be much of a competition for Tesla, but that's only until bigger brother, the Spiritus Ultimate, comes in for a race.
kW (197 hp) of power and has a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). To top it all off, it’ll hit 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 1.8 seconds, with the Tesla Model 3 currently boasting a 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) time of 3.1 seconds. To add more pizzazz to this ride, it’ll only weigh 350 lb (159 kg) and cover a range of 300 miles (482 kilometers). The catch? It'll run you $149,000 (€126,191 at current exchange rates).
Both vehicles will include four airbags and two seats, but the Deluxe will be constructed using a tubular structure, while the Ultimate is a carbon monohull build. Some key features for the Deluxe include three-point seatbelts, sun visor, scissor-opening doors, Bluetooth radio with USB and AUX, and remote start.
standard.
If you don't have the cash for the Ultimate yet, it's not a problem; get the Deluxe. In time the prices will drop, and Daymak could become the next Tesla, minus the whole space travel bit. Then again, who knows.
