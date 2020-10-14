Tesla Model 3 vs. Polestar 2 Comparison: “Different, But Good Buying Options”

EV

James and Thomas agree they’re “different, but good buying options” for the segment. The Polestar doesn’t suffer from the quality-related issues of the ever-popular Tesla, and Throttle House even describes it as “wonderfully put together.”This is high praise for the first-everfrom the Sino-Swedish automaker, more so if you remember that it comes from China. The factory where the 2 is made is a state-of-the-art facility where Volvo and Geely also manufacture Compact Modular Architecture models such as the XC40, Lynk & Co 1, as well as the Lynk & Co 2.One of the quirks of the five-door liftback sedan is the “Since 1959” stamping in the metal clip, which is pretty curious if you remember that Polestar isn’t Volvo but a standalone brand focused on electrification and performance in this exact order. Also worthy of mentioning, you can’t help but compare the Polestar to the Scion tC as far as the side profile is concerned. You know, that coupe with Toyota Avensis underpinnings that was discontinued in 2016.You want another quirk? Upon opening the front trunk of the 2 – which is smaller than the Tesla’s frunk - James and Thomas were surprised by the cooling fan’s volume. It is ridiculously loud, and you can hear it for yourself at the 12-minute 45-second mark.Turning our attention to the Model 3 in Performance specification, this particular car features “condensation in the taillights” and that pesky piano-black trim on the center console that attracts fingerprints like a magnet. On the upside, both reviewers agree that the interior of the American car feels “more upmarket” than the Polestar's cockpit.“We are more than happy to have two fun-to-drive performance EVs to choose from,” said the two amigos, but James and Thomas can’t agree which is the best of the two contenders in terms of personal taste. As such, one of them would take the Model 3 home while the other half of Throttle House expressed interest for the all-new Polestar.