Impressive, 100-Strong Collection of Classics Is Street-Parked in the “Ghetto”

Treasures are meant to be treasured, if you’ll allow the cliché. For two brothers from one of the most deprived areas in the UK, treasures are a sort of community good that is meant to be shared. Mostly because it means avoiding extra expenses.
This is the strange tale of two brothers from Birmingham’s Alum Rock, which is considered one of the most deprived areas in the country. They are Bugsy Ali and brother Shoukat, two self-titled addict car collectors who “can’t stop” buying new cars. Such an “addiction” obviously means that they’re pressed for space and, for years now, they’ve been keeping their cars on the street.
As of late, Bugsy Ali tells British publication The Sun, they’ve resorted to asking neighbors to allow them to park in their driveways. This means a £600 ($675) cut in the road taxes they used to pay before, but photos available at the link show that they still have plenty of cars street-parked.
While both Bugsy and Shoukat seem to be buying the cars in whatever condition they can find them with the goal of selling them off, they insist that they’re doing it out of passion for car collecting. Wherever the truth may lie, one thing is clear: they do have an eye for classics, as their collection includes mostly vintage Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Porsches. They even claim to have a few touring limos that were once used by the Royal Family, as well as a rare 1961 Mercedes 600 Pullman, a Maserati and more Mercedeses than they can or want to count.
Bugsy tells the tab that the neighbors are more than happy to help them with free parking, because that’s the only way they’ll ever have a Bentley at their front door either way. As for fear that any of these vehicles might be stolen or damaged, even if they’re not in top condition, the brothers don’t have it.
“This is the ghetto round here. It’s the last place you’d expect to see Maseratis and Porsche GTRs,” Bugsy says. “I’m not worried about them being stolen. This is my area. I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve had people from out of town try their luck but all the neighbors are watching out for me. It’s a close-knit community. People know not to mess with us.”
The collection is said to count over 100 automobiles, many of which are parked in a single place. TikTok user Tamo Khan takes credit for discovering it, as he posted a video of it earlier this month, allegedly with Bugsy’s permission. You can see it at the bottom of the page. Commenters joke that the reason Bugsy is not afraid of having them stolen has nothing to do with his neighbors’ kindness, since he is or used to be a known figure on the local drug scene.
