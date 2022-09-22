Emma Raducanu Loves Porsche But Will Never Sell Her Second-Hand Dacia Sandero

Much like with any other first, or your first love, you never forget your first car, regardless of how crappy it might have been. This also seems to be the case with multi-millionaires like tennis champ Emma Raducanu.
Since winning the 2021 U.S. Open, Emma Raducanu has been one of the most high-profile athletes and successful young tennis players in the world. The win alone landed her several supposedly very lucrative endorsement deals, including one as Brand Ambassador for Porsche. Porsche has been her dream car ever since she was a kid, she said, so it was a perfect match.
The deal with Porsche was announced in March this year, and then, just two months later, Emma was photographed out and about in the former-cheapest new car in the UK: the subcompact Dacia Sandero, which is produced by the Renault-owned Romanian automaker, Dacia. Speaking to The Sun in a new interview facilitated by Porsche, Emma explains that, while she loves Porsche with all her heart, that Dacia is there to stay.
And it’s not even a new car. The tennis ace reveals that she got it on the used market for about £5,000 (roughly $5,600 at the current exchange rate) just as the international health crisis started. “It was funny, I passed my test three days before the first lockdown and we sort of knew it was going into lockdown, so we needed to buy a car ASAP,” Emma explains. “I bought it second-hand [...]. I take care of her. I’m never going to get rid of it.”
This is a surprising declaration for someone whose net worth is already estimated at some $5 million but who said multi-millionaires don’t love bargains. Emma’s father is Romanian, and, like most Romanians of a certain age, he has a very special connection to Dacia, which once ruled the streets of the country.
Plus, Emma is young, and she still has time to change her mind. Or, she could build her collection around the budget, second-hand Sandero. From what she’s saying next, it sounds as if at least one Porsche is in her future: she says her dream car is a 918 Spyder (“but there’s no way they would let me near one”) and that she loves how the Taycan takes off “like a UFO.” A UFO that could eat a dozen Sanderos for breakfast, but love is love, and there's no arguing with it.
