Emma Raducanu Takes the Porsche 911 Carrera S to the Racetrack at Silverstone

Tennis star Emma Raducanu became a brand ambassador for Porsche this year, which means there are some perks involved, like getting to push the limits of a Porsche 911 Carrera S at on the track Silverstone.
In March this year, Porsche announced tennis star Emma Raducanu as its latest celebrity brand ambassador. Emma revealed several times that she has a big passion for the brand and now she lived out her dream to combine Porsche and motorsports on the racetrack at the Porsche Experience Center at Silverstone, UK.
While on the track, Emma Raducanu managed to fulfill one of her greatest dreams as she got behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Carrera S, testing its capabilities both in wet and dry conditions, plus special surfaces that simulate ice and snow.
“I found the track really good. It was a lot of fun for me. The performance of the 911 is obviously strong but the power delivery is progressive, so I was able to build up confidence quickly. Over the laps, you can anticipate the car’s reactions more, and I could get into a rhythm,” said Emma Raducanu. “It is like playing a tennis match; learning where to push and how to work with the car to get the best results. My instructor Graham gave me lots of good advice. I learned a lot and am already looking forward to coming back.”
She also got the opportunity to join fellow Porsche Brand Ambassador Mark Webber on the track. At first, she was a passenger next to the 2015 World Endurance Champion, before switching to the driver's seat.
“I have met many top sportspeople and their focus and determination to be the best they can be is always crystal clear,” said Mark Webber afterward. “Those qualities were plain to see when Emma drove me in the 911 today, the same grit you see on the tennis court!”
Emma Raducanu also loved the encounter and the driving tips: “It was great to meet Mark and get some insight both to winning with Porsche at the top level and his own dedication to personal fitness. I look forward to driving with him again!”
The programme Emma Raducanu enjoyed at Silverstone is part of every customer's purchase of a new Porsche in the UK. Worldwide, the brand offers a range of courses to any customer who wishes to improve their skills behind the wheel, driving alongside an experienced Porsche instructor.
