Tennis Sensation Emma Raducanu Becomes Porsche Brand Ambassador, Poses with 911 GT3

Emma Raducanu has just become Porsche’s newest Brand Ambassador, and she posed with some of the brand's exquisite models to prove it.
The 19-year-old British tennis star impressed everyone last year as she bagged a successful title at the 2021 U.S. Open. She is among the most successful young players and is currently ranked 13. Following her success, she was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire in her home country. She is the youngest woman to ever receive the honor.
Raducanu will now make her debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena in April and she'll be more than just one of the players competing for the trophy. Because she’s now officially a Brand Ambassador and will represent the sports car manufacturer internationally.
The German brand announced their partnership on March 21, and Emma Raducanu has a photo shoot with the company’s powerful rides to prove it.
“For me to be a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot,” says Emma Raducanu. “Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911 Targa. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own.”
Emma says she has been watching motor racing since she was a young kid: “Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenaline I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week. It’s really important for me to align with partners and brands that I really feel passionate about and that I identify with. I think this partnership with Porsche is incredible and obviously I’m really excited to see what sort of exciting things we can do going forwards.”
For the photoshoot, Emma posed with a couple of white models, including a 2022 911 GT3 and a 911 SC (Super Carrera). She also named the 911 her favorite range because it’s “so unique and so beautiful in its own distinct way.”
Emma Raducanu is the latest woman to represent Porsche, but she’s not the only one. Germany’s current top players Angelique Kerber and Julia Goerges are also on the list. Former tennis pro Maria Sharapova also used to be the face of Porsche, but she is no longer representing the brand.
