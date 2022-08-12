Porsche Makes a One off Sally Carrera Special 911 Inspired by Cars To Auction for Charity

You can tell by the subject “Mater” that the project that Porsche decided to undertake was one of passion. Porsche was impressed by the values of friendship, love, and mutual support portrayed by the character Sally Carrera in the Movie Cars. The company decided to bring the character to life in a new way, off the silver screen.
They achieved their goal with their street legal 911, called the Sally Special. A very special car with tons of attention to detail, including Cars badges, custom blue paint, bespoke wheels adapted from the type 996 Porsche 911, a custom cloth interior with subtle blue stitching, and many other details. Further proving Porsche’s kind intentions, this truly unique vehicle will be sold at auction, with the proceeds going to charity. This labor of love aims to support young girls through Girls Inc. as well as Ukrainian refugees through the USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
The model is based on the 911 Carrera GTS, with the main goal being not to copy the actual car from the movie but to make it drivable and inspirational. It comes equipped with a manual gearbox, connecting us to the enthusiasm for driving and the feeling of freedom that Sally showed us in the movie. The car also got a new color scheme name, the “Sally Blue Metallic,” adding to its uniqueness and connection to childhood.
Upon a closer look can also notice the amazing creative effort and attention to detail the team put into properly bringing Sally to life. A pinstriped tattoo is present under the rear wing, just like the one she had in the movie, prompting McQueen to poke fun at her.
The car will be sold by RM Sotheby’s on August 20 at Monterey Car Week, along with a one-of-a-kind Porsche wristwatch, numbering 001/001 to match the vehicle. It will hopefully fetch a pretty penny, helping inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through the Girls. Inc charity. They try to equip young girls with the skills they need to make a positive impact in their lives and become powerful women and leaders who change the world. This would be in Sally’s spirit of compassion, and it would be such a great thing to see achieved by the automotive industry.
The model is based on the 911 Carrera GTS, with the main goal being not to copy the actual car from the movie but to make it drivable and inspirational. It comes equipped with a manual gearbox, connecting us to the enthusiasm for driving and the feeling of freedom that Sally showed us in the movie. The car also got a new color scheme name, the “Sally Blue Metallic,” adding to its uniqueness and connection to childhood.
Upon a closer look can also notice the amazing creative effort and attention to detail the team put into properly bringing Sally to life. A pinstriped tattoo is present under the rear wing, just like the one she had in the movie, prompting McQueen to poke fun at her.
The car will be sold by RM Sotheby’s on August 20 at Monterey Car Week, along with a one-of-a-kind Porsche wristwatch, numbering 001/001 to match the vehicle. It will hopefully fetch a pretty penny, helping inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through the Girls. Inc charity. They try to equip young girls with the skills they need to make a positive impact in their lives and become powerful women and leaders who change the world. This would be in Sally’s spirit of compassion, and it would be such a great thing to see achieved by the automotive industry.