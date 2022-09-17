This Cheap Cadillac Is Approaching 40, But Could Still Shine in Someone's Collection

Most car enthusiasts agree that the late 1970s and early 1980s were a period of decline for American cars, but the second-generation Cadillac Seville is one example that shows some exceptions bucked the trend.
With the second-generation Seville, the company introduced an unusual styling feature guaranteed to stand out among other cars. It introduced an oblique trunk line called a "bustleback". At the front, the Seville's vertical grille and chiseled lines look like almost any other car of the era. But things get funky in the trunk area, which has a slant reminiscent of 1950s luxury cars. The Cadillac Seville also introduced that were to become standard features on models in later years.
Those who want a classic Cadillac, but have a limited budget, may want to look at this Seville produced in 1983. Even though it's nearing the age of 40, it seems that the passing years but also the owners have been kind to the car, because it looks pretty good for a car of its age. There are a few rust marks and some stains on the upholstery, but those wouldn't be the worst things you'd see on a car sold for such an affordable sum. According to the ad, there are no malfunctions in terms of operation.
This 1983 Cadillac Seville is part of the second generation, produced from 1980 to 1985. The mileage indicates 110,000 km (68,350 miles), which divided by its 39 years means that the owners averaged 2,820 km (1,752 miles) per year. The American limousine has a 4,100 cc petrol engine producing 92 kW - 125 ps (123 hp) and an automatic transmission.
This vehicle was imported to Europe as a new car, and over time the braking system has been completely overhauled. The engine and transmission work perfectly. However, according to the seller, the vehicle needs new paint. The price is quite modest: €2,990 (costs around $2.980).
