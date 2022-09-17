This Cheap Cadillac Is Approaching 40, But Could Still Shine in Someone's Collection

More on this:

1 Cheap Auction Cadillac Escalade With 34k Miles Is a Possible Case of a Crash Cover Up

2 This $30,000 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon With a Terrible History Is a True Diamond in the Rough

3 Cadillac 500 V8: Large, In Charge, Vanquished By Emissions Restrictions

4 2024 Cadillac CT6 Returns to the U.S., Albeit in Prototype Form

5 Jay Leno Is Impressed by 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Loves It for What It Is, a Luxury Car