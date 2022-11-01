Lexus Needs a 2022 SEMA Show Guide, As It Bundled Too Many Las Vegas Concepts

A few major automakers (we’re looking at you, Ford) decided to skip the 2022 SEMA Show action in favor of other custom projects. But that ultimately worked in the favor of others.
For example, the Japanese luxury automaker Lexus just announced this year’s corporate booth would feature a much larger exhibition space. Well, it is at least more than enough to fit “six stellar vehicles showcasing the future of the brand.” They continued by saying that their “four key pillars representing the driving force for the company include bold design, intuitive technology, electrification and the Lexus Driving Signature” are all present and accounted for.
Well, that remains to be seen and decided by the visitors of the Las Vegas Convention Center who get to dwell around them between November 1 and 4. But let us meet the heroes. First on the roster for the newly compiled Lexus SEMA guide is the DSPORT IS 600+ project build, an IS 350 F Sport that morphed into the company’s “most aggressive performance-focused project car Lexus has displayed at SEMA.”
And it has what it takes to support the case, starting with over 600 horsepower on E85 fuel, a Samsonas full-sequential six-speed transmission, and lots of other tuning bits and pieces. The Lexus Electrified Sport makes its SEMA debut, while the LX 600 Urban Concept is a fashionable, “attainable aftermarket build” based on last year’s 2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport.
But, of course, some fans might be a little more interested in the LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle concept, which mixes the luxury ethos with an adventurous spirit and might never look back. 4x4 enthusiasts will also not be disappointed by the GX 460 Overland concept, for sure. And last, but certainly not least, the RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD wraps the best-selling premium Lexus crossover in Matte Violet Metallic.
And does so while seated on 22-inch Rays Engineering Homura 2x15BD wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport performance tires. By the way, this also marks the introduction of a new hybrid electric system consisting of “a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, inverter, and an electric motor, with an eAxle rear unit that integrates a high output electric motor, inverter, and reduction gearbox.”
Well, that remains to be seen and decided by the visitors of the Las Vegas Convention Center who get to dwell around them between November 1 and 4. But let us meet the heroes. First on the roster for the newly compiled Lexus SEMA guide is the DSPORT IS 600+ project build, an IS 350 F Sport that morphed into the company’s “most aggressive performance-focused project car Lexus has displayed at SEMA.”
And it has what it takes to support the case, starting with over 600 horsepower on E85 fuel, a Samsonas full-sequential six-speed transmission, and lots of other tuning bits and pieces. The Lexus Electrified Sport makes its SEMA debut, while the LX 600 Urban Concept is a fashionable, “attainable aftermarket build” based on last year’s 2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport.
But, of course, some fans might be a little more interested in the LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle concept, which mixes the luxury ethos with an adventurous spirit and might never look back. 4x4 enthusiasts will also not be disappointed by the GX 460 Overland concept, for sure. And last, but certainly not least, the RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD wraps the best-selling premium Lexus crossover in Matte Violet Metallic.
And does so while seated on 22-inch Rays Engineering Homura 2x15BD wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport performance tires. By the way, this also marks the introduction of a new hybrid electric system consisting of “a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, inverter, and an electric motor, with an eAxle rear unit that integrates a high output electric motor, inverter, and reduction gearbox.”