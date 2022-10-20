If Real, the Lexus LX 600 Truck Would Be an Epitome of Full-Size Japanese Pickups

Luxury has never been more sought-after across the automotive industry, even though we are facing harsh times. Alas, the automakers push, keep pushing, and then push those limits some more.
Let us take the American pickup truck sector as an example because it serves a purpose. Although models such as the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are mostly seen as an object of dune-bashing and rock-crawling adoration, they are also worth a kidney or so when it comes to their MSRPs. Even more, if we consider the new 700-hp 5.2-liter supercharged F-150 Raptor R with V8.
And even ‘normal’ full-size pickup trucks are looking to rekindle the semi-glory days of the Cadillac Escalade EXT and Lincoln Blackwood/Mark LT while trying to avoid the mistakes that led to their demise. A good case in point here could be made with the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, for example. But what if we also take into account the digital realm, not just the real world?
Well, over there, we have Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has a knack for pickup trucks in general and a passion for luxury versions (including Japanese) in particular. As such, we have seen him CGI-cook newly imagined models such as the Mercedes-AMG GT G 63 Single Cab, but also a whole bunch of JDM-flavored ideas (Acura MDX Type S Single Cab, Infiniti QX80 pickup, and even a Lexus GX 460 dually).
Now he is back with a full-size alternative to the latter heavy-duty, “for those who thought I should have used the LX instead of a GX for a Lexus pickup.” As such, here is also the Lexus LX 600 F Sport full-size pickup truck looking posh, just like the epitome of Japanese pickup trucks should. So, do we dig it enough for a CGI hall pass or not?
