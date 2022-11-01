2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport May Catch Fire Due to ABS Unit, Owners Advised to Park Outside

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

ABS

Mere days later, Hyundai learned that Kia Georgia “inadvertently excluded” 2018 Santa Fe Sport vehicles produced between May 2017 and May 2018. The “inadvertently excluded” part can be considered a blatant oversight on somebody’s part at Kia Georgia, a certain somebody that should take their job a little more seriously given the risk of a vehicle fire.The Office of Defects Investigation within thewas informed of the concern related to the omitted vehicles, with the safety boffins instructing Hyundai to file a new recall for them. In the U.S. market, Hyundai Motor America is currently aware of no fewer than four unique fire incidents of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport manufactured by Kia Georgia. Two incidents are noted in the previous recall chronology and the other incidents involve the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.On the upside for everyone involved, there are no confirmed injuries or crashes related to this worrying issue. Subject vehicles featuremodules that could malfunction internally, causing an electrical short that results in significant overcurrent in the anti-lock braking system’s module.Hyundai says that it’s actively investigating the problem, having also promised that it will continue its efforts to recover incident parts to determine the root cause. Owners are recommended to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is completed. Owners will be notified on December 26th with instructions to take their vehicles in for the remedy, which consists of replacing the ABS multi-fuse. Hyundai explains that its remedy ABS multi-fuse is rated at a lower amperage, limiting the operating current of the anti-lock braking system’s module.A grand total of 44,396 vehicles produced for the 2018 model year are called back. Affected Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles were produced between May 1st, 2017 and May 10th, 2018 by Kia Georgia in West Point.