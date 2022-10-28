Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Also Had an Adidas Lexus RX 500h at the Premiere

As the famous Queen song chants, ‘The Show Must Go On.’ So, with a tearful eye for the tragic passing of its first lead actor, Chadwick Boseman (aka King T’Challa or Black Panther), we also smile because there was a big premiere for the franchise’s next installment.
Mere hours ago, the stars bundled on the red carpet for the gala premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to one of the freshest superhero movies of late. Everyone was there, from Rihanna to the partially new cast and crew, plus they also had a purple carpet instead of a red one for the premiere! But that was not all, as even automakers made a ritzy appearance.
Just in case you are not a Black Panther fan (already), we must remind everyone that Marvel teamed up with the Japanese luxury automaker Lexus for part of the promotional marketing effort. The relationship from the first movie continued with additional novelties for the second installment, from JuJu Smith-Schuster’s arrival at a Chiefs game in a unique Lexus LC 500 Convertible with ‘Black Panther powers’ to the Dora Milaje ‘secretly’ using the electrified 2023 Lexus RZ 450e for a new ad campaign.
But, of course, there was more. So, for the gala premiere, Lexus, Marvel, and even Adidas – through their Adidas School for Experiential Education in Design – teamed up with the folks over at Carbon and influential automotive virtual designer Jon Sibal to cook up another special vehicle. This time around, we are dealing with the other side of the new Direct4 all-wheel drive technology, the hybridized Lexus RX 500h.
By the way, there is not a lot of information about what makes this fifth-generation luxury crossover SUV a lot more special than stock. But we can still take a wild guess based on the social media snippets flaunted by some of the parties involved. So, do notice the black and purple color scheme, as well as the gold touches, and hope that the teased “inside look” is indeed coming soon, as promised!
