Lexus ES Updated for 2023 With Better Interior Tech and Two New F Sport Grades

A mid-size luxury sedan based on the GA-K platform of the Camry and Avalon, the ES was redesigned in April 2018 for the 2019 model year. For 2023, the Japanese marque is much obliged to present ES customers with a redesigned interior with more intuitive tech and more convenience.
The redesigned center console, for example, comes with a new sunglass holder, a new cup holder location, and an available wireless charger. Slotted between the IS and LS, the ES further boasts a higher-resolution display for the Lexus Interface multimedia system. Offered with either 8.0- or 12.3-inch touchscreens, the infotainment unit brings the point home with anti-glare technology, voice commands, and a selection of connected services.
Safety Connect and Service Connect open the list, followed by Drive Connect. The latter connected service provides the driver and passengers with Cloud Navigation, Destination Assist, and Intelligent Assistant goodies that expand upon the capabilities of the standard Voice Assistant.
The Lexus Interface allows for dual phone connectivity through Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto. Depending on the powertrain, Lexus offers the F Sport Design and F Sport Handling grades. The Design is an extension of the Premium package, adding F Sport bumpers and 19-inch wheels in gloss black. The Handling trim level is exclusive to front-wheel-drive versions of the ES, improving them with a heated steering wheel, adaptive dampers, a parking assist system, some aluminum trim here and there, plus the Sport+ and Custom drive modes.
From a visual standpoint, customers are presented with Macadamia as the replacement for Rich Cream in the interior color palette. No fewer than 11 exterior colors are offered, starting with Eminent White Pearl, Iridium, Cloudburst Gray, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Moonbeam Beige Metallic, Sunlit Green, and Nightfall Mica. Ultra White, Ultrasonic Blue, and Mica 2.0 are exclusive to the F Sport Design and F Sport Handling.
The 2022 model’s three powertrain choices and available all-wheel-drive system carry over for 2023, starting with a 302-horsepower V6 in the 350. The 300h cranks out 215 combined horsepower, and the 250 features the 2.5-liter engine of the 300h without hybrid assistance. It makes 203 hp.
Including the $1,150 destination freight charge, the front-wheel-drive 350 and all-wheel-drive 250 retail at $43,460. The 300h kicks off at $44,840, and the front-wheel drive is the only configuration available for the hybrid.
