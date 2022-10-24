Google Fixes One of the Most Annoying Problems in Android Auto

Unsurprisingly, the rollout of Android 13, which is currently underway for users across the world (obviously depending on their phone maker), brought a new series of problems for Android Auto.
At some level, this isn’t necessarily surprising, as the same thing happened in the case of Android 11 and Android 12 as well, but it’s still frustrating to see every new operating system update causing so many headaches to users out there.
One of the most common causes a “Looking for Android Auto” notification to show up (and what’s worse, to even remain) in the notification center on devices updated to Android 13.
The notification is so annoying that in some cases it showed up over one thousand times on someone’s device, so you can imagine how frustrating the whole thing can become.
Some users have discovered that disconnecting their Bluetooth smartwatches sometimes brought things back to normal, but on the other hand, this wasn’t a universal fix, so it didn’t produce any improvement for others.
Fortunately, Google says it has now resolved the glitch, so the “Looking for Android Auto” notification should no longer show up on a device running Android 13.
The patch is part of the Android 13 October update, so make sure your smartphone is fully up-to-date if you’re struggling with this problem. Of course, the availability of the October update depends on the phone maker, so if the new release isn’t yet live for your device, the only option is to wait for the rollout to begin.
Unfortunately, someone on Google’s forums says the notification still shows up after installing the October update – there’s just one report in this regard, however, so it remains to be seen if the problem has been resolved or not once more users install the October update. Fingers crossed, however, for this awkward error to go away as soon as possible.
