Android Auto Doesn’t Like New-Generation Hardware, Doesn’t Work

Android Auto sometimes ends up struggling with the most unusual bugs, and this time, the one that’s causing all the headaches is a piece of hardware that should theoretically provide a flawless experience.
Google’s recently announced Pixel 7 is the best the company has to offer in terms of smartphones, and as far as Android Auto is concerned, it should run the app rather smoothly.
A Google phone running a Google app is for many people out there the perfect combo, but as we told you not a long time ago, this doesn’t seem to be the case with the Pixel 7.
And now it looks like the problems encountered after upgrading to a Pixel 7 are becoming more widespread, as more and more customers complain that Android Auto no longer launches on the new phone. In some cases, users claim the Google Play Store claims Android Auto isn’t compatible with their devices even though, evidently, it is.
“If I connect the phone to my car, it detects the car and says it needs an update. But this update fails. In the Play Store, it says: 'This app isn't compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info.' I cannot find the Android Auto settings on my phone (the menu is simply not there) and if I search in the Play Store for Android Auto it says "go to Android Auto settings" as the first result, but clicking that does nothing. So I would say it is not really installed and the Play Store cannot install it for me for some reason,” one user explains in a post on the forums.
Google has already confirmed that an investigation is underway, but for the time being, no further specifics have been provided.
However, Pixel 7 and Pro buyers who end up struggling with Android Auto are recommended to send more information to the company in order to come up with a fix as fast as possible.
