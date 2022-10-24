Essential Google Maps Features Mysteriously Disappears From Android Auto

Let’s be honest about it: Google Maps is first and foremost a navigation app that helps us find a faster route to a destination, and this is precisely why many users run it on a daily basis.
But on the other hand, the app also comes with a series of extras, and one of the things I use regularly is the support for sharing my location in real-time.
This comes in handy in a wide variety of scenarios, and the one I use most often is to let my wife know when I’m on the way to pick her up from work.
However, I recently noticed that sharing the real-time location from Google Maps on Android Auto is no longer possible. It’s hard to tell who’s to blame, but it looks like the move to Android 13 broke down something, so the feature disappeared completely.
Oddly enough, sharing the real-time location from the mobile device is still possible, so the workaround I turned to was to begin the navigation on the phone, share the location, and then connect the device to the head unit to run Android Auto. Of course, it’s not the most convenient way to do the whole thing, but at least, it gets the job done.
As it turns out, I’m not the only one seeing this glitch, and some people seem to blame recent Google Maps updates for the bug. I believe that Android 13 is actually the culprit, as it’s not a secret that the new operating system has created quite a lot of problems for Android Auto users.
Unfortunately, Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch so far, which means that we’re still all alone in our attempt to find a fix. It’s hard to tell how widespread the problem currently is, but we should find out more info on this front as more devices are updated to Android 13.
