Android Auto Once Again Forgets It’s a Google App

It’s not a secret that Android Auto doesn’t always provide the most refined experience, and many users blame their devices for not being able to run the app properly.
In many cases, most people seem to believe that running Android Auto on a Google Pixel should technically provide the most flawless experience. And they wouldn’t be wrong, as running a Google app on a Google phone should substantially reduce the likelihood of glitches.
But as it turns out, this isn’t always the case, as not even Google’s latest and greatest smartphone can run Android Auto properly.
Pixel 7, which was launched not a long time ago, doesn’t seem able to run Android Auto wirelessly in some cars, even if all the other Pixel models appear to be working just fine.
“Pixel 7 Pro will pair with the phone on Bluetooth but will not connect with Android Auto. Previously everything worked with Pixel 5, but not with the new Pixel 7 Pro,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
All the workarounds they’ve tried failed to produce any improvements, and even resetting the phones and the head units proved to be just a waste of time.
At first glance, however, the problem seems to reside in the way the Pixel 7 communicates with the head unit, so it’s not necessarily something that’s caused by the latest Android Auto versions. This means that downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto doesn’t make much sense, as it all comes down to the Pixel 7 itself.
A community specialist says on Google’s forums that the reports have already been submitted to the Android Auto team, but for the time being, it’s too early to tell when a fix could be released. It remains to be seen if more people end up struggling with the same issues, but we should be able to learn more about the glitch as Google continues shipping the Pixel 7.
But as it turns out, this isn’t always the case, as not even Google’s latest and greatest smartphone can run Android Auto properly.
Pixel 7, which was launched not a long time ago, doesn’t seem able to run Android Auto wirelessly in some cars, even if all the other Pixel models appear to be working just fine.
“Pixel 7 Pro will pair with the phone on Bluetooth but will not connect with Android Auto. Previously everything worked with Pixel 5, but not with the new Pixel 7 Pro,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
All the workarounds they’ve tried failed to produce any improvements, and even resetting the phones and the head units proved to be just a waste of time.
At first glance, however, the problem seems to reside in the way the Pixel 7 communicates with the head unit, so it’s not necessarily something that’s caused by the latest Android Auto versions. This means that downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto doesn’t make much sense, as it all comes down to the Pixel 7 itself.
A community specialist says on Google’s forums that the reports have already been submitted to the Android Auto team, but for the time being, it’s too early to tell when a fix could be released. It remains to be seen if more people end up struggling with the same issues, but we should be able to learn more about the glitch as Google continues shipping the Pixel 7.