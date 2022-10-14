Google Claims Widespread Android Auto Bug Is Microsoft’s Fault

Google has recently revealed that a thorough investigation of a bug breaking down Microsoft Teams in Android Auto proved the one to blame isn’t actually its app.
The popularity of Microsoft Teams went through the roof in 2020 when a significant part of the planet started working remotely, with Microsoft itself admitting that it never expected the customer base to increase so much overnight.
As a result, the Windows maker tried to improve Microsoft Teams on all fronts, including in the car. The app currently comes with support for Android Auto as well, so you can participate in meetings and take calls just like you’d be in front of your PC (of course, only the audio is available while driving).
However, users discovered earlier this year that Microsoft Teams no longer worked on Android Auto, and the generic workarounds, which included everything from reinstalling apps to resetting the mobile device, didn’t produce any improvement.
It took Google nearly 10 months to figure out what happened, and earlier this week, the search giant explained that the whole thing isn’t actually caused by Android Auto. In other words, Microsoft Teams is the one to blame for the app no longer working on Android Auto, so Google now recommends users reach out to Microsoft for more information.
Some of those who encountered the bug claim they reported the problem to Microsoft as well, only to be told that the problem resides in Android Auto.
Right now, however, it’s unclear who should resolve the glitch, but some users reveal that Microsoft Teams is actually working properly after the latest Android Auto updates. This seems to suggest that Android Auto was the one responsible for the blunder, and Microsoft has nothing to fix in Microsoft Teams on this front.
Of course, users who still struggle with Microsoft Teams even after installing the latest Android Auto update have no other option than to follow Google’s recommendation and reach out to Microsoft.
