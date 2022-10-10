Google Maps and Waze Causing New Problems on Android Auto

At this point, the most popular navigation apps on Android Auto are, without a doubt, Google Maps and Waze, as both feel like home on Google’s app and deliver top-notch capabilities.
But on the other hand, while most people would expect a Google-owned app to work flawlessly on top of another Google-owned app, this isn’t always happening in the case of Google Maps, Waze, and Android Auto.
The most recent evidence on this front comes from a bunch of Toyota owners who are struggling with a new problem when running Android Auto and one of the two navigation apps in the cars.
While at first glance, the issue doesn’t seem to be as widespread as others (not for the moment, at least), these Toyota drivers claim that Google Maps and Waze cause audio cutouts when running on Android Auto.
This happens without or without navigation enabled in these apps, so in theory, as long as they are running, they produce the typical audio skipping behavior that makes the entire music listening experience quite a mess.
This behavior has already been confirmed by several Toyota owners, and at first glance, it all seems to be some sort of compatibility glitch with the software powering the head units installed by the Japanese carmaker. Toyota itself is yet to acknowledge the problems, and it looks like installing the latest firmware versions for the HUs doesn’t produce any improvement.
It's hard to tell precisely what’s causing the glitch, but it seems the audio skipping is caused by Google Maps and Waze trying to speak another navigation instruction. On the other hand, this doesn’t make sense to happen when the navigation isn’t enabled.
Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch, but it’ll be interesting to see if the same thing happens in the case of more Toyota owners, especially following the installation of the most recent Android Auto updates.
The most recent evidence on this front comes from a bunch of Toyota owners who are struggling with a new problem when running Android Auto and one of the two navigation apps in the cars.
While at first glance, the issue doesn’t seem to be as widespread as others (not for the moment, at least), these Toyota drivers claim that Google Maps and Waze cause audio cutouts when running on Android Auto.
This happens without or without navigation enabled in these apps, so in theory, as long as they are running, they produce the typical audio skipping behavior that makes the entire music listening experience quite a mess.
This behavior has already been confirmed by several Toyota owners, and at first glance, it all seems to be some sort of compatibility glitch with the software powering the head units installed by the Japanese carmaker. Toyota itself is yet to acknowledge the problems, and it looks like installing the latest firmware versions for the HUs doesn’t produce any improvement.
It's hard to tell precisely what’s causing the glitch, but it seems the audio skipping is caused by Google Maps and Waze trying to speak another navigation instruction. On the other hand, this doesn’t make sense to happen when the navigation isn’t enabled.
Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch, but it’ll be interesting to see if the same thing happens in the case of more Toyota owners, especially following the installation of the most recent Android Auto updates.