Popular Android Auto Feature Goes Missing, Hopefully It Won’t Take Years to Return

While Coolwalk is without a doubt the most anticipated Android Auto update in a very long time, one of the features that all users seem to love right now is the weather information showing up in the status bar.
In theory, checking out the weather conditions is as easy as looking outside the window, but having this information and the current temperature right in the Android Auto UI is something that comes in really handy when running the app on the head unit.
This is also the reason the weather widget in the old Android Auto experience was so popular in the first place, and its removal wasn’t received with much enthusiasm by the user community out there.
Unfortunately for some users, the weather info in the status bar has gone missing once again, and of course, nobody knows precisely what’s happening.
There’s a reason I said “gone missing again,” as this isn’t the first time when it’s happened. The weather information has also disappeared back in 2020, and at that point, it took Google many, many months to figure out what happened and restore the feature.
Users who’re struggling with this glitch once again hope the Mountain View-based search giant would manage to fix the whole thing much faster this time.
“Sure hope it will be fixed quicker than the 2+ years it took the last time,” someone says. “Please don't make us wait as long as it took to fix this problem the last time,” another Android Auto user writes.
The good news is that a community specialist claims the reports have already been forwarded to the Android Auto team, so in theory, the glitch is already being investigated. However, you’d better not hold your breath for a fix, as these things typically take a while, especially given the problem doesn’t seem to be very widespread for the time being.
This is also the reason the weather widget in the old Android Auto experience was so popular in the first place, and its removal wasn’t received with much enthusiasm by the user community out there.
Unfortunately for some users, the weather info in the status bar has gone missing once again, and of course, nobody knows precisely what’s happening.
There’s a reason I said “gone missing again,” as this isn’t the first time when it’s happened. The weather information has also disappeared back in 2020, and at that point, it took Google many, many months to figure out what happened and restore the feature.
Users who’re struggling with this glitch once again hope the Mountain View-based search giant would manage to fix the whole thing much faster this time.
“Sure hope it will be fixed quicker than the 2+ years it took the last time,” someone says. “Please don't make us wait as long as it took to fix this problem the last time,” another Android Auto user writes.
The good news is that a community specialist claims the reports have already been forwarded to the Android Auto team, so in theory, the glitch is already being investigated. However, you’d better not hold your breath for a fix, as these things typically take a while, especially given the problem doesn’t seem to be very widespread for the time being.