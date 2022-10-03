Android Auto Wreaking Havoc Even on Google’s Own Devices

One of the main problems of Android Auto right now is the general reliability and stability of the app, as even the tiniest change within the app could cause all kinds of glitches, starting with broken features and ending with lost connectivity.
Somewhat surprising is that Android Auto is sometimes misbehaving even on Google’s very own devices, even though, at least in theory, the app should feel like home on the Pixel.
This is precisely what’s happening right now on the Pixel 5. Owners who installed the most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system (Android 13) discovered that Android Auto no longer launches on the device.
The generic workarounds they have turned to, which include everything like clearing the cache and the storage, changing cables, and so on, obviously didn’t produce any improvements.
In theory, Android Auto should feel at home on a Google Pixel device, and users have gone to great lengths in an attempt to deal with the whole thing. Some say they reset both the head unit and the mobile device, and for some reason, the issue persists, and Android Auto still can’t launch.
At the end of the day, what’s happening right now is proof of two things. First of all, there’s no guarantee that buying a Google Pixel would eventually provide you with a smooth Android Auto experience. And second of all, installing new operating system versions, such as Android 13, continues to be a very risky thing to do from the perspective of an Android Auto user, as the app could end up being broken down for no clear reason.
At this point, there’s no workaround that brings things back to normal, and Google itself is yet to release a fix. So if you install Android 13 and Android Auto is no longer working properly on your smartphone, there’s not much you can do than wait for the Mountain View-based search to come up with a solution.
