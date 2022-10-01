Bug Causes Android Auto to Send 1,500 Notifications, And It’s All Getting Out of Control

For many people out there, the experience with Android Auto is as seamless as it should be. They connect the mobile device to the head unit in their cars, Android Auto automatically launches or shows up on the screen inside, and that’s pretty much it.
For others, however, using Android Auto is nothing like that. And it most often involves struggling with bugs that come and go without them doing anything wrong.
One of the most recent problems that match this behavior was reported in August, and it was spotted shortly after updating devices to Android 13.
Some users ended up with a “Looking for Android Auto” notification on the screen, no matter if they were in their cars or not. The notification stays there no matter what, and some even noticed a series of side effects, including a major battery drain.
The notification only goes away when Bluetooth is disabled, and users who’ve been searching for workarounds claim that unpairing their smartwatches sometimes fixes the glitch. But others say this isn’t necessarily the case, as the notification keeps coming back with or without a smartwatch.
But it’s getting worse. Someone reveals that the said notification showed up on their smartphones no less than 1,500 times in a few hours, eventually hampering the battery life in a substantial way. The phone no longer gets through the day with a full charge in the morning, they say, once again emphasizing just how significant the impact of this bug really is.
Google has already confirmed that it’s looking into reports, but for the time being, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could be shipped. In the meantime, users keep looking for a temporary workaround, albeit nobody has managed to discover a way that would allow them to use Android Auto with a smartwatch also connected to the phone via Bluetooth.
