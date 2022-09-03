Android Auto Hitting a New Weird Error on Android 13, Simple Fix Found

The release of new Android versions is typically good news for owners of devices running Google’s mobile operating system, but as far as users of Android Auto are concerned, these moments aren’t necessarily the most exciting.
The debut of Android 12, for instance, came alongside a long list of problems on Android Auto, and some of them are still yet to be fixed today, despite several attempts in this regard.
At first glance, Android 13 also comes with its own share of Android Auto bugs, though, at first glance, the number doesn’t seem to be as big as in the case of the previous version.
One of the most recent problems discovered by Android Auto users on Android 13 concerns a notification that shows up out of nowhere on devices where the latest version of the operating system was installed.
More specifically, some users end up with a notification reading “Looking for Android Auto” on their smartphones, and at first glance, it’s in some way related to the Bluetooth connection. In other words, when the Bluetooth is turned on, the notification shows up automatically. When Bluetooth is disabled, the notification goes away.
Obviously, blocking this notification isn’t a convenient solution, given it’s tied with Android Auto, but someone on Google’s forums has discovered an easy fix.
As it turns out, Android 13 misidentifies a Bluetooth smartwatch as a head unit and attempts to start Android Auto.
“For some reason, after Android 13, Android Auto thinks that my watch is a car and is trying to constantly connect to it. Remove Bluetooth ‘phone calls’ permission from the watch and it solved the problem,” someone says on the forums.
At this point, Google is already looking into all these reports, but an ETA regarding a potential fix isn’t available just yet for the affected Android Auto users.
