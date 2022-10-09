How to Download Android Auto 8.2 Right Now

A new version of Android Auto is now available for download, but as usual, the rollout takes place through the Google Play Store, and not everybody gets it on day one.
This is an approach that Google has been using for quite some time, and even though it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, it makes quite a lot of sense.
This is because the phased approach gives Google more time to monitor the rollout and detect any potential problems in an early stage, essentially reducing the likelihood of new app versions causing major issues on the devices where they are installed.
Android Auto 8.2 is the latest version of the app that users can get right now, and fortunately, there’s an easy way to download the app without waiting for it on the Google Play Store.
The first thing you need to know is that this alternative method comes down to downloading Android Auto 8.2 manually on your device. To do this, you must get the stand-alone APK installer and then launch the installer on the device.
First and foremost, download the Android Auto 8.2 APK installer from this page. Once the download is complete, browse to the location where you saved the file and tap it.
If your Android device is configured to enable the installation of apps from third-party sources (other than the Google Play Store), you should now be ready to proceed. Otherwise, the operating system should block the installation by default, prompting you to allow the process to complete.
The installation shouldn’t take more than a few seconds, and when it’s ready, you should be able to run Android Auto normally. You do not have to remove the version currently on your device when manually installing the latest update.
Given Google hasn’t released a detailed changelog, very little information is available on this front. However, based on the most recent user posts on social media, it looks like Android Auto 8.2 doesn’t produce any significant changes, other than a glitch that most people would hate.
Android Auto 8.2 seems to remove the weather than temperature icons in the status bar, but as said, this is most likely just a bug given not everybody sees it.
No workaround has been discovered, so for the time being, it looks like it’s a server-side glitch that Google should theoretically be able to fix without another update.What’s not included in Android Auto 8.2
Given everybody seems to be waiting for the Coolwalk overhaul in Android Auto, here’s something that’ll probably disappoint you: version 8.2 doesn’t bring any changes on this front.
In other words, if you rushed to download and install Android Auto 8.2 hoping to get your hands on Coolwalk, this UI update isn’t yet available. And one thing you should be aware of is that the rollout of Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto update, as Google will enable the new feature with a server-side switch.
The code for Coolwalk is already here, at least most of it anyway, so at this point, Google is just working on last-minute polishing. This means the release of Coolwalk shouldn’t be too far anyway, though no further information on the ETA is available right now.
The automatic rollout of Android Auto updates typically completes in a few weeks, so if you don’t want to install version 8.2 on your device manually, the wait shouldn’t be too long. In other words, all Android devices running Android Auto should be provided with this most recent version of the app by the end of the month as part of the gradual rollout detailed above.
