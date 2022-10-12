Android Auto 8.3 Now Available for First Users, Just Stop Dreaming About Coolwalk

Google continues the work on refining Android Auto, and a new beta build is now available for download for those who don’t mind installing pre-release software on their devices.
The Mountain View-based search giant has substantially accelerated the release cadence for Android Auto updates, and the beta program that it launched last year for more users is clearly playing a key role in this regard.
The new beta brings Android Auto to version 8.3, and as usual, it comes without a changelog. This means users must figure out what’s been changed on their own, as Google somehow believes it doesn’t make any sense to provide users with information on the latest improvements.
Right now, however, it looks like the company has managed to resolve the glitch that broke down the temperature and weather information in Android Auto.
A few weeks ago, this feature somehow went missing, and now I’m seeing reports that it’s coming back after updating to Android Auto 8.3 beta – however, there’s a chance this is just a coincidence, as the weather and temperature information is based on server data, so more often than not, it doesn’t require a new update for such fixes.
Most people would probably rush to install this Android Auto build hoping Coolwalk is also in there, but of course, it is not. Google has missed the summer release target for this highly anticipated feature, but the worst thing is that the company has remained tight-lipped on new information as to when it plans to ship it to users.
Coolwalk isn’t tied to software updates, so when Google starts enabling it, all it takes is a server-side switch to do the job. But of course, given the company has remained tight-lipped on such details, nobody knows for sure when this is supposed to happen, and the release of Android Auto 8.3 isn’t changing anything in this regard.
