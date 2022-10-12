The World’s First Wireless Android Auto Adapter Is Now a Lot Cheaper

If you’ve been living under the rock for the last couple of years, you've probably never heard of AAWireless. But if your car currently comes with wired Android Auto support, there’s no doubt you need to check out this little yet brilliant device.
AAWireless is the dongle that gave birth to a completely new device category in the Android Auto world. It was actually the first wireless Android Auto adapter that got to see the daylight, therefore letting users convert the wired Android Auto to wireless.
Since its debut, several other similar products have hit the shelves as well, including the Google-backed Motorola MA1, that’s rarely in stock these days.
AAWireless, however, is the device that started it all, and for many users, it continues to be the preferred product anyway. The companion update, the frequent updates, and the way it works all make AAWireless a solid choice.
And now there’s another reason to get it.
If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, AAWireless is now a lot cheaper, as it can be yours for just $71.99. Typically, the device costs $89.99, without including shipping costs and local taxes.
This discount makes it the cheapest wireless Android Auto adapter that you can buy right now – Motorola’s competing product, for instance, can now be yours for $99.99, but on Amazon, the price starts at approximately $130, so it’s a lot more expensive; originally, the MA1 was available for $89.99, just like AAWireless, but the price was increased earlier this year to $99.99.
Needless to say, if you’re planning to buy AAWireless, this is just the right moment to do it, as the price cut is unlikely to last long. Once the discount expires, you can buy the adapter for the full price, which is a good deal anyway, considering the value for the money that it offers and the costs of getting a competing product today.
