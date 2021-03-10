Highly Anticipated Android Auto Wireless Dongle Ready for the First Users

The wireless mode of Android Auto comes with a series of benefits over the wired sibling, and the first one that comes to mind is the added convenience, as you no longer need to connect a cable for the whole thing.
This, in its turn, means you can also avoid issues caused by a bad cable, so in theory, wireless Android Auto should work smoother and be more reliable overall.
Last year, someone has come up with a smart adapter to convert wired Android Auto into wireless, all by simply plugging in the dongle into the USB port of your car.
And this week, Emil Borconi-Szedressy, the skilled engineer who made the whole thing possible, confirmed the device is ready to ship to the first set of users.
AAWireless isn’t yet available for purchase, as the first 100 produced units would be sent to Indiegogo backers who supported the crowdfunding campaign that went live last year. This was originally scheduled to happen in December, but due to the chip shortage and other production challenges caused by the global health issue, the whole thing was pushed back for a little while.
“Some of the 100 custom units will be sent to the DE warehouse for distribution and some will be posted directly by us. Those posted by us will receive the tracking number first, then rest will follow shortly,” Borconi-Szedressy explains in an update on Indiegogo.
The production is now expected to gain traction rather sooner than later, with more units already on their way to the warehouse. More Wi-Fi chips are also about to reach the factory, so in theory, if no other production problems are encountered, everyone who ordered the wireless Android Auto box should receive it rather sooner than later.
The good news is that you can still get AAWireless from the Indiegogo page, with an estimated shipping date of April 2021. At the time of writing, there are still some 400 units left with a $65 price tag.
