Popular Android Auto Wireless Adapter Now More Expensive Because of Course

Converting the wired version of Android Auto to wireless is a lot more convenient today, all thanks to the army of adapters available right now.
Pioneered by AAWireless, this new product category now includes several similar devices, including the Motorola MA1 that Google itself announced with much fanfare at the I/O developer event earlier this year.
Since its launch, MA1 has been in hot demand, and getting your hands on the device has been quite a challenge, to say the least. And while the inventory is occasionally refreshed (before it’s rapidly sold out once again), the strong demand has apparently convinced Motorola it’s time for a price hike.
The adapter launched with an $89.95 price tag, but if you want to buy one today, it’ll set you back $99.99. The $10 price increase is already live at the main online stores where Motorola is selling the MA1, including Target and Amazon.
On the other hand, if you know where to look, there’s a chance you can find the Android Auto dongle a little bit cheaper. For example, there are sellers on Amazon that listed the MA1 at about $80, though we still recommend everybody to stick with reliable stores that have enough feedback to prove they’re legitimate.
In the meantime, the world of Android Auto wireless dongles still provides customers with lots of other options, including AAWireless. Available for just $85, AAWireless has also been selling like hotcakes since launch, but at this point, most inventory problems are already resolved. In other words, the device ships in about 7 days, so it’s all just a matter of days until you receive it, no matter where you live.
The differences between the two are minor, and for the typical Android Auto user who just wants a wireless experience behind the wheel, both adapters should be able to serve their purpose just right.
