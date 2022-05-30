Getting the AAWireless Android Auto Adapter Will Soon Be a Lot Easier

Converting the wired Android Auto to wireless is a lot easier today thanks to the many adapters that are up for grabs, but the one that started it all remains the famous AAWireless.
Launched as an Indiegogo project and still in hot demand today, AAWireless is a device that made it ridiculously easy to get wireless Android Auto in a car where only a wired connection was available.
The approach was then copied by several other companies, including Motorola, which launched their own adapters, obviously based on a similar approach.
AAWireless, however, continues to sell like hotcakes today, and this is why the device is now ready to go to the next level. While the adapter can be purchased from Indiegogo, Emil Borconi-Szedressy, the developer who made this project possible, says a dedicated website and an online store are projected to launch in June.
In other words, customers will be able to buy the adapter much easier, just like any other product they find online. However, the Indiegogo page will stay up, and buying the device from this website will also be possible.
“By mid-June, we are targeting to have a completely new website and webshop going live. We will first enable the webshop for people outside EU and US. The reason why we are doing this is because we have to make some further preparations before we can ship to EU and US from our own webshop. Of course, you can still order via Indiegogo. Later on, we will make the webshop available to the rest of the world as well,” a recent announcement reads.
The device currently costs $85 on Indiegogo, and as it turns out, the inventory and shipping issues have also been resolved. The current stock levels in all warehouses indicate that the device should ship pretty quickly after the order is placed, so in theory, it all comes down to the shipping company to get your hands on the adapter as fast as possible.
