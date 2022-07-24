Getting the World’s First Android Auto Adapter Is Now Much Easier

Converting Android Auto from wired to wireless is something that many people are planning to do for pretty obvious reasons.
The extra-convenience produced by the removal of cables makes the experience with Android Auto not only more straightforward but also more stable and reliable, as the cables are known as the culprits of many problems encountered with the app.
This is the reason Android Auto dongles are becoming more and more popular these days. By simply plugging the adapter into the USB port of an Android Auto-compatible head unit, the wired version of the app is converted into wireless, all as part of a plug-and-play experience.
AAWireless is the device that started it all, as it was the first Android Auto adapter to allow the instant conversion from wired to wireless. The success of AAWireless has been impressive, to say the least, and this isn’t even surprising given the concept it gave birth to.
Originally available on Indiegogo exclusively, AAWireless recently went live in its own online store as well. And now, getting the world’s first Android Auto adapter is even easier, as the device made its way to Amazon earlier this week.
Carrying the same price tag as on Indiegogo and its dedicated store, the $89 Android Auto dongle is available on Amazon only for customers in the United States. But it’s only a matter of time until the availability is expanded, so expect AAWireless to be live on the international versions of Amazon sooner rather than later.
Needless to say, AAWireless isn’t the only Android Auto dongle that you can buy today, though it’s still one of the best.
The Google-backed device is Motorola’s MA1, which was announced at the search giant’s developer conference earlier this month and which can also be had for $89. The demand for MA1 has also been surprising so far, so it’s no surprise that several other companies are also exploring this niche with their own products.
