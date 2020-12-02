Microsoft Announces Major App Update for Apple CarPlay Users

Nobody can deny 2020 has been a crazy year, and since so many people had no other option but to start working remotely, it goes without saying software solutions facilitating this activity recorded a huge boom.
Microsoft Teams is one of them, with the Redmond-based software giant itself admitting it recorded huge adoption, especially in the first months of the global health crisis.
In fact, Microsoft said the growth Microsoft Teams experienced in just two months typically happened in two years, so it’s pretty clear users and companies out there needed a solution to remain productive even when working from the safety of their homes.
Microsoft Teams now has over 115 million daily users, a growth of no less than 50 percent as compared to the number announced six months ago, and the adoption is still on the rise.
That said, it’s pretty clear a lot of people use Microsoft Teams these days, not only on the desktop but also on mobile devices. And starting soon, they can continue using it while driving, as Microsoft Teams is now officially supported on Apple CarPlay too.
Microsoft announced that CarPlay users can make and receive calls on Microsoft Teams right from the CarPlay UI, all thanks to Siri. The company hasn’t shared an ETA as to when the new capabilities are supposed to go live, but it did mention the term “soon,” so I’m guessing the whole thing is supposed to happen in early 2021.
Microsoft hasn’t shared any specifics regarding Android Auto, but as we reported not a long time ago, some users already started getting notifications for text messages on Microsoft Teams in their cars.
What this means is that Android Auto now displays a notification when someone sends you a message on Microsoft Teams and using the Google Assistant, you can listen to the message just like you do on WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other messaging app in the car.
