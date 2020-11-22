5 Here’s What Google Says You Should Do If Android Auto Isn’t Working

3 Android Auto Occasionally Fails to Launch, and Google Needs Help to Fix This

Microsoft Releases Important App Update for Android Auto Users

The adoption of Microsoft Teams has skyrocketed in the last nine months or so, and you can easily figure out yourselves why. 1 photo



According to Microsoft data, the Microsoft Teams adoption improved in two months almost as much as it’d normally do in two years, with the latest statistics indicating a total of 115 million daily users on the service.



All of these have turned Microsoft Teams into a super-popular application and given it comes with dedicated mobile clients for iPhone and Android, users can stay in touch with workmates even on the go.



And starting recently, Microsoft Teams now supports Android Auto, as per a recent



On the other hand, there’s a chance this update is actually gradually rolling out to users worldwide, as not everybody sees Microsoft Teams on Android Auto. It’s not there for me either, despite running the latest version of the Android app on Android Auto 5.8 with my Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra fully up to date.



But nevertheless, Microsoft Teams launching in the car is definitely good news, especially since it’s become such a must-have application. For now, only chats seem to be supported for the notification support, but we have reached out to Microsoft to ask for more information and will post a follow-up story if the roadmap is shared.



In the meantime, the With most of the world forced to start working remotely, solutions like Microsoft Teams came in handy for employees to stay in touch and be productive, even from the safety of their own homes.According to Microsoft data, the Microsoft Teams adoption improved in two months almost as much as it’d normally do in two years, with the latest statistics indicating a total of 115 million daily users on the service.All of these have turned Microsoft Teams into a super-popular application and given it comes with dedicated mobile clients for iPhone and Android, users can stay in touch with workmates even on the go.And starting recently, Microsoft Teams now supports Android Auto, as per a recent discovery , so notifications that you receive in the app are displayed in the car too. In other words, Microsoft Teams is now treated on Android Auto just like any other messaging app, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, so you can just tap the notification to have Google Assistant read the content for you.On the other hand, there’s a chance this update is actually gradually rolling out to users worldwide, as not everybody sees Microsoft Teams on Android Auto. It’s not there for me either, despite running the latest version of the Android app on Android Auto 5.8 with my Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra fully up to date.But nevertheless, Microsoft Teams launching in the car is definitely good news, especially since it’s become such a must-have application. For now, only chats seem to be supported for the notification support, but we have reached out to Microsoft to ask for more information and will post a follow-up story if the roadmap is shared.In the meantime, the most recent version of Microsoft Teams for Android devices is 1.0.0.2020111001, and it was published in mid-November.