Honda Could Eventually Enable Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto on Pre-2021 Cars

While the experience with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay on Honda cars has been far from flawless, the Japanese manufacturer is looking into bringing such functionality to older models too, so it has now started reaching out to customers for additional feedback.
Honda is therefore conducting a survey with a limited set of customers, and as per this reddit thread, it looks like the Accord is the next model in the queue that could get an update enabling wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.
The manufacturer is reportedly offering three different options for the upgrade: manual installation with a software update downloaded and set up by the car owner, manual installation with an original USB drive shipped by Honda, and a dealership update.
According to the linked reddit thread, none of these options would be free, though Honda could set different prices depending on the operations involved in the upgrade. The dealership upgrade would thus be the most expensive option.
“Honda has added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to some trim levels for the 2021 Accord. This feature could be made available to 2018 Accord owners, like yourself, through a software upgrade to your vehicle’s infotainment system. This upgrade would let you use CarPlay or Android Auto without plugging in your phone,” Honda explains in the survey.
The company then goes on to ask a series of questions in order to understand how interested customers would actually be in using CarPlay and Android Auto wireless in their cars and what installation method they’d choose.
For the time being, however, there’s absolutely no official information from Honda in this regard, so it’s pretty clear that while the company is indeed exploring the possibility of bringing wireless Android Auto and CarPlay to older models, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for the whole thing to happen anytime soon.
