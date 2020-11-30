Chevy Bolt Owners Spammed with Privacy Warnings on CarPlay and Android Auto

Privacy has become a major concern in the last few years, especially in the tech industry, and now companies worldwide have changed their approaches in this regard, sometimes displaying warning after warning just to make sure users given their consent for their data to be accessed.
The same thing when running CarPlay and Android Auto in some cars, but on some occasions, the whole thing is becoming rather ridiculous.
Just look at what’s happening in the Chevrolet Bolt, as drivers here are provided with the same privacy warning over and over again every time they connect their smartphones to the car to run Android Auto and CarPlay.
It’s a “Device Projection Privacy Consent” showing up on the screen, and users here on reddit complain it’s happening after a recent update. Of course, given the same warning is displayed on both Android Auto and CarPlay, this time Google and Apple aren’t the culprits.
So the one to blame is most likely an OTA update for the head unit, with Chevrolet clearly playing the safety card here, though it’s hard to understand why the same message must be displayed every time Android Auto and CarPlay launch, especially if the same phone is used.
“Apple CarPlay and its third party apps and services may use your vehicle information, including vehicle location. Only use CarPlay when it is safe to do so and will not distract your driving. CarPlay is not provided by the vehicle manufacturer, and is projected from your Apple device to the vehicle,” the warning that shows up on the screen reads.
Users are then provided with two options to either disable CarPlay or to continue running it. A similar warning is also displayed when launching Android Auto.
Of course, there’s nothing you can do right now about it, so you just need to interact with the prompt every time it appears. Hopefully, however, Chevy gets the feedback and adds a checkbox in a future update to prevent the warning from showing up again.
