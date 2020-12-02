Apple CarPlay Broken on Range Rover Models and Nobody Knows How to Fix It

In theory, CarPlay is the more reliable alternative to Android Auto, and many people believe Apple’s walled garden is the one we need to thank for the whole thing.
In many cases, this is true, and CarPlay indeed is more stable than Google’s alternative. From time to time, though, Apple’s system hits issues that nobody knows how to fix. Not even Apple, that is.
One of our readers reached out to us to complain about CarPlay issues experienced on their Range Rover, explaining the connection drops all of a sudden for absolutely no reason in the middle of the drive. In other words, they connect the iPhone to their Range Rover, everything is running properly, only that at one random point, the connection is interrupted and CarPlay doesn’t connect anymore after that.
We’ve also been provided with a link to a reddit discussion where more Range Rover owners complain of similar problems, and by the looks of things, model year 2020 cars are affected as well.
In most of the cases, the dropping connection is the one causing the nightmare experience with CarPlay, but others explain that in their case, the whole thing doesn’t even start, so they gave up on plugging in their iPhones entirely.
Some believe it’s a power delivery issue that happens specifically when the iPhone battery level drops below 30 percent, and this wouldn’t necessarily be surprising since similar issues have been experienced in other cars too. However, if this is the case, then CarPlay should run properly when the iPhone has more than 30 percent battery. According to these users, it doesn’t, though this is clearly something that needs to be further looked into.
CarPlay also seems to disconnect when the iPhone switches from LTE to 3G, though it goes without saying the app should continue to run with a small hiccup in terms of updating the data shown on the screen.
Range Rover owners who reached out to the dealer claim they’ve been told the latest iPhone models introduced more changes and software engineers just need more time to refine the experience with CarPlay in all cars.
What works for some right now is turning the engine off and on when CarPlay disconnects, with the app then running properly, at least temporarily.
