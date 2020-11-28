Major iPhone Update Blamed for Horror CarPlay Experience in Honda Cars

While CarPlay is generally considered the more refined alternative to Android Auto, there are a lot of drivers out there struggling with Apple’s system too, and Honda owners probably know exactly what we’re talking about.
As we reported not a long time ago, iPhones updated to iOS 14, the major operating system release that got the go-ahead in the fall, are causing CarPlay to malfunction in various ways, with some explaining the apps fails to launch, while others just get stuck with a black screen on their head units.
But it’s getting worse, it seems, as a number of Honda owners are now complaining about crashes and freezes occurring in the middle of the drive.
More specifically, there’s a discussion thread on reddit where a 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid driver explains in detail how the iOS 14 update broke down the CarPlay experience for them.
Using Apple Maps with navigation enabled causes the head unit to crash or freeze at random times, in some cases with the head unit trying to reboot in the background.
“Touchscreen freezes while using directions, if you aren't looking you may not notice. This led to me missing turns because I thought it was still working,” one user explains.
“There is some sort of reboot inside the car computer being attempted. The non-touch screen 2nd display will continue functioning, except that the active "this trip mpg" meter will repeatedly freak out and go blank, then shoot up to unrealistically high numbers (because it is likely only looking at the past few seconds, when the hybrid battery is all warmed up and running the show). It is easy to tell how long the touch screen takes to reboot because the clock freezes, and you can compare it with the still working one on the non-touch.”
Indeed, several others have confirmed similar problems, and the generic workarounds involving a full reset of the iPhone and the head unit don’t seem to make any difference.
Apple hasn’t acknowledged the issue either and Honda doesn’t seem to provide any assistance, so for now, finding a solution to restore CarPlay in these cars appears to be more just a matter of luck.
But it’s getting worse, it seems, as a number of Honda owners are now complaining about crashes and freezes occurring in the middle of the drive.
More specifically, there’s a discussion thread on reddit where a 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid driver explains in detail how the iOS 14 update broke down the CarPlay experience for them.
Using Apple Maps with navigation enabled causes the head unit to crash or freeze at random times, in some cases with the head unit trying to reboot in the background.
“Touchscreen freezes while using directions, if you aren't looking you may not notice. This led to me missing turns because I thought it was still working,” one user explains.
“There is some sort of reboot inside the car computer being attempted. The non-touch screen 2nd display will continue functioning, except that the active "this trip mpg" meter will repeatedly freak out and go blank, then shoot up to unrealistically high numbers (because it is likely only looking at the past few seconds, when the hybrid battery is all warmed up and running the show). It is easy to tell how long the touch screen takes to reboot because the clock freezes, and you can compare it with the still working one on the non-touch.”
Indeed, several others have confirmed similar problems, and the generic workarounds involving a full reset of the iPhone and the head unit don’t seem to make any difference.
Apple hasn’t acknowledged the issue either and Honda doesn’t seem to provide any assistance, so for now, finding a solution to restore CarPlay in these cars appears to be more just a matter of luck.