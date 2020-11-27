Fixing CarPlay on iOS 14.2 Doesn’t Take More than 10 Seconds

Google Maps Showing a Woman Giving Birth on the Street? Not Really

CarPlay is generally more reliable than Android Auto, but the update to iOS 14.2, which was released by Apple earlier this month, has caused quite a lot of issues for users around the globe. 1 photo



Apple hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, so for the time being, it’s still not known if a full fix is coming or not. In the meantime, this workaround appears to be the only way to bring things back to normal. In most cases, CarPlay launches and works just fine until one moment when it stops responding and some features seem to freeze for absolutely no reason.In the last seven days or so, I’ve seen plenty of people complaining of similar behavior when driving, and for some, the experience got even worse, with CarPlay occasionally crashing.But as it turns out, the fix is much simpler than you could imagine, and it all comes down to just a simple toggle in the operating system.In other words, what you need to do is toon your iPhone, as this appears to cause CarPlay as a whole or just specific features to stop working on iOS 14.2. Most often, the Assistive Touch appears to interfere with the knob input method, as some users discovered that clicking apps using this option no longer works at all.Shared by someone on reddit , this fix doesn’t take more than just a few seconds, and it totally restores the knob input on CarPlay.The option is locating on your iPhone in the Settings app under Accessibility > Touch. It’s simply called AssistiveTouch, and it needs to be set to off.Needless to say, since this workaround isn’t really the most convenient solution for people who actually rely on Assistive Touch to interact with their iPhones , what you could do is set up an automation using the Shortcuts app that would automatically disable this feature when starting CarPlay.Apple hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, so for the time being, it’s still not known if a full fix is coming or not. In the meantime, this workaround appears to be the only way to bring things back to normal.