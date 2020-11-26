Top Android Auto and CarPlay Music App Gets a Killer Deal for Black Friday

Spotify is right now the leading music service, as it’s being used by millions of people not only on iPhone and Android but also in their cars with CarPlay and Android Auto running on the head unit.
And it’s all because Spotify not only boasts a huge music collection, but it’s also available on absolutely every platform out there. And if a dedicated app does not exist for your operating system, you can also connect to Spotify using just your browser, and what’s more, Spotify even offers a web app for both free and premium users.
And speaking of premium users, this is where things are getting interesting.
This Black Friday, Spotify offers a premium subscription as part of a killer deal, though we must emphasize from the very beginning this is only available for new users. In other words, if you had Spotify Premium before, then sorry, this deal isn’t for you. The only former Premium users who are eligible for this promo are those whose subscriptions expired before October 17.
So what Spotify offers this Black Friday is a limited-time deal bringing 3 months completely for free if you purchase Spotify Premium. This is quite a price cut given one month of the premium service costs $9.99, so basically, you’re saving some $30 for a one-year subscription.
Spotify has been offering several killer deals for its premium service lately, including a $1 per month promo that was available for three months.
The good news is this new Black Friday offer comes with the option of canceling the subscription at any time, so theoretically, you can give up on premium whenever you no longer want to pay for the service.
The offer is already live on Spotify here and is valid until December 31, 2020, exclusively for individual plans (Duo, Family, and Student packages only come with one month for free).
