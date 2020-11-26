Apple Planning an iPhone “Upgrade” That’s Terrible News for CarPlay Users

While wireless CarPlay is without a doubt super-convenient since you no longer need any cord in your car, the wired version of the system is still more widely adopted on the majority of models out there.
And it’s mostly because adding wired CarPlay support has always been cheaper for car manufacturers, with the wireless mode actually becoming more common in the last couple of years and on aftermarket head units.
Despite forcing you to use a cable, the wired version of CarPlay comes with a major advantage as compared to its wireless sibling: it also allows your phone to charge during driving, so there’s a chance your iPhone’s battery is already full when you arrive at your destination,
Many of those who rely on wireless CarPlay still use a charger in their cars, so eventually, a cable is still around in the car.
At this point, all iPhones support both modes, but Apple is reportedly planning a change that could be awful news for those whose head units only support wired CarPlay. At least one of the next-generation iPhone models is likely to come without any port, as Apple is trying to push its smartphone to a wireless world where no cables would be needed.
Leaker Jon Prosser reiterates his previous words and confirms Apple still wants the iPhone 13 to be portless, though right now, it looks like the Cupertino-based tech giant wants to make the transition smoother and only one model would embrace this new strategy next year. But of course, there’s a chance this only paves the way for a full migration to wireless on a future iPhone lineup.
What this means for CarPlay buyers is that buying an iPhone 13 would no longer allow them to use the wired connectivity in the car. For now, the only good part is that not all new iPhones would go portless, so you can still find a new phone that works in the car with a cable, but you’d better get ready for a world where wireless CarPlay adapters would become a must-have.
