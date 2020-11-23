This Jaguar Steers Using Aircraft Controls and Turbine Fans on the Hood

5 Android Auto Occasionally Fails to Launch, and Google Needs Help to Fix This

Google Silently Adds a New Button on Android Auto, And You’re Going to Love It

The integration of Google Assistant in the Android Auto experience comes in handy for a wide variety of reasons, and one of them is the capability of playing music with just a voice command. 1 photo



This applies not only to YouTube Music, which is now Google’s recommended music app for



So basically, Google Assistant just starts playing the version of the track it wants, without giving you an option to choose another one.



That’s now being addressed with a new “Search results” button that shows up in music players running on Android Auto, as



When tapped, this button brings you to a search results page displaying the songs matching the search you just performed using a voice command via Google Assistant. So theoretically, if there are multiple versions of the same tune, you can just tap one to start listening to it.



The good news is the button seems to be integrated at Android Auto level, which means it’s not exclusive to a specific app. So right now, it should show up in all music players where you can search with Google Assistant, including YouTube Music,



Interestingly enough, the button is not there for me, so I guess it’s part of a gradual rollout to users across the world. Needless to say, if you can’t see it just yet, just give it a few more days and check again. But as many users discovered already, there’s one shortcoming when using the Assistant to start playing a specific song: if there are multiple versions of the same track, Android Auto just plays one of them randomly, so there’s no way to choose the tune you actually want to listen to.This applies not only to YouTube Music, which is now Google’s recommended music app for Android Auto users, but to the rest of the players too, including Spotify, Deezer, and others.So basically, Google Assistant just starts playing the version of the track it wants, without giving you an option to choose another one.That’s now being addressed with a new “Search results” button that shows up in music players running on Android Auto, as discovered recently by the developer of customization app Extras for AA When tapped, this button brings you to a search results page displaying the songs matching the search you just performed using a voice command via Google Assistant. So theoretically, if there are multiple versions of the same tune, you can just tap one to start listening to it.The good news is the button seems to be integrated at Android Auto level, which means it’s not exclusive to a specific app. So right now, it should show up in all music players where you can search with Google Assistant, including YouTube Music, Spotify , and Deezer.Interestingly enough, the button is not there for me, so I guess it’s part of a gradual rollout to users across the world. Needless to say, if you can’t see it just yet, just give it a few more days and check again.