Spotify Loses Its Head, Forgets to Resume Music on CarPlay

Spotify is right now one of the top music services out there, and for CarPlay users, it’s either this or Apple Music when it comes to listening to their favorite tunes behind the wheel.
But as far as the experience in the car is concerned, Spotify sometimes comes with glitches almost nobody can explain. And one of them concerns how the iPhone app handles music resuming when reconnecting CarPlay.
Consider the following scenario: you connect the iPhone to the car, start the engine, launch CarPlay, and run Spotify to listen to music. Everything is working correctly until you pull over and stop the engine even for a second. The moment CarPlay disconnects, Spotify forgets the song you were listening to, so when you turn on the engine once again and the app relaunches, the player just sits there waiting for input.
The typical behavior of Spotify in the car should allow the app to resume the music playback from where you left off, thus ensuring a more seamless experience unless you specifically close the app on the iPhone.
But as many discovered, Spotify just forgets to resume the music, though this only happens occasionally and at totally random times. For example, I noticed that Spotify does this on my head unit when the car is parked for more than 10 minutes, while some people on reddit claim the whole thing happens even if they stop for gas.
In my case, Spotify acts like this on an iPhone 11 Pro, but users have already confirmed a similar glitch on the iPhone 12 Pro too.
At this point, I believe the issue was introduced with the release of iOS 14, though I can’t guarantee this is indeed the case. Others also claim they noticed the same problem starting with this iOS version, so there’s a chance that Spotify would have to roll out an app update with more battery optimizations and further tweaks to prevent its client from being shut down completely on the iPhone.
