Android Auto Customization App Unlocks New Features With Just One Click

Full details about this new app are available on the project’s However, these can’t actually be accessed without a rooted phone and dedicated software in this regard, and this week, the developer of Extras for AA came up with another tool created explicitly for this purpose.Called AA AIO Tweaker , the app is based on AA Phenotype Patcher, so one of its capabilities is to patch Android Auto in order to allow any app to run on the head unit. As you can imagine, this includes YouTube, Netflix, and HBO, though we must emphasize from the very beginning that you shouldn’t by any means use these while driving, but only when the car is parked.This tool can also disable the speed restrictions while driving, which means that the preview of messages you receive on your phone would be displayed no matter how fast you’re going. At the same time, it's able to turn off the banner that asks you to pay attention to the road when trying to perform specific actions.AA AIO Tweaker also comes with extra functionality, such as enabling Google Assistant Shortcuts and the assistant animation in the navbar. As a bonus, it can disable the launch of the navigation app when running Android Auto, as well as the red outline on the battery icon when you enable the Battery Saver mode on your mobile device.Full details about this new app are available on the project’s GitHub page here, but there’s one very important thing that needs to be reminded: you need a rooted phone to be able to install AA AIO Tweaker. The good news is it doesn’t require Xposed, so theoretically, the process overall is a little bit more straightforward, and everything should run smoother as long as your phone has already been rooted.