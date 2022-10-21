Google Maps Alternative Gets Major Update With Smarter Navigation

More on this:

1 Time to Go to Waze: Google Maps Navigation Broken Down in the Worst Possible Way

2 Google Maps Rival Is Everyone’s Top Choice for Speed Limits

3 Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay, New Features and Major Fixes

4 Google Maps Rival Announces a Feature Google Users Can’t Even Dream About

5 Killing Off Android Auto for Phones Was a Huge Mistake, Period