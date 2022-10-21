Google Maps Alternative Gets Major Update With Smarter Navigation

While for many people out there Google Maps and Waze are the preferred navigation apps, others decide to stick with the native offering, which in the case of Huawei devices is Petal Maps.
The Chinese company is no longer allowed to offer Google services pre-loaded on its devices due to the sanctions it received in the United States, so its only option was to develop full alternatives from scratch and pre-load them with its new smartphones.
Petal Maps is the Google Maps replacement, and while it’s a work in progress, the app is evolving at an impressive pace.
This is because the updates released by Huawei come with lots of goodies, and the most recent version is living proof on this front.
The focus, this time, has been on the navigation experience offered to users, so Petal Maps gets smarter re-routing. In other words, the application is now supposed to recommend faster routes or alternatives with less traffic, therefore helping users reach their destinations quicker and more conveniently.
Obviously, this doesn’t mean that Petal Maps is becoming a replacement for Waze, but on the other hand, the app should now find faster routes, and we all know how important this is given the crazy traffic we’re facing on a daily basis.
Furthermore, Huawei says the update also includes more colors for the way traffic is shown on the map. Beginning with the latest version, the app uses dark-green shading to show what the parent company describes as extremely clear sections of the road.
And last but not least, Petal Maps is getting substantially more detailed maps. Users can now zoom in to check out even more road details, including lane markings, pedestrian crossings, and so on. However, this map update is only available in certain regions, but the availability will probably expand in the coming weeks and months to more countries.
