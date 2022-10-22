Google Maps vs. Waze: Why Google Has Two Navigation Apps

Both of them offer extremely advanced navigation capabilities, and more often than not, they are incredibly accurate. So at the end of the day, they serve their purposes wonderfully, as they allow drivers to reach their destinations faster, more conveniently, and safer.
A more predictable driving journey has become mandatory these days, and without a doubt, such pieces of software have a major contribution on this front.
For many people out there, Google’s strategy of maintaining two separate navigation apps doesn’t make any sense.
Google Maps was officially launched no less than 17 years ago in February 2005, obviously with a much more limited feature lineup and a basic interface. The code that powers the app was actually the work of Danish developers Lars and Jens Eilstrup Rasmussen, and Noel Gordon and Stephen Ma, but Google purchased the application in October 2004. The official Google Maps unveiling took place on February 8, 2005.
Waze got to see daylight 16 years ago when an Israeli-based company called Waze Mobile released an app called FreeMap Israel. The project was launched officially in 2008 when it was also renamed to Waze. The Google acquisition took place in June 2013, when the search giant decided to pay no more, no less than $1.3 billion for the entire company.
The answer, however, comes down to the purpose of each app.
While Google Maps does use some traffic data from Waze, it’s essentially an all-in-one mapping solution that does more than just get you from where you are to where you want to go. Google Maps is a stand-alone platform that offers way more advanced capabilities, such as Street View integration, busyness information, and basically the opportunity of exploring every little corner of the world from the comfort of your sofa.
Google Maps also features navigation capabilities that set it apart from Waze, and Google clearly keeps them exclusive to the app in order to avoid any market cannibalization with Waze. One of them is support for offline maps, which is exclusive to Google Maps – and wouldn’t even make much sense in Waze anyway.
On the other hand, Waze is solely a navigation app. It requires a permanent Internet connection (hence no offline maps), and it is powered by a huge community that contributes with traffic reports and information on what happens on the road.
Integrating Waze features into Google Maps would only make the app more bloated and, therefore, more difficult to use for those who don’t want anything else than navigation capabilities. Google Maps, on the other hand, focuses on the essential navigation experience, and while it’s true that it uses Waze data for road reports and more accurate ETAs, it excels in many other ways, including when it comes to using the app without an Internet connection.
So at the end of the day, Google merging Google Maps and Waze into one almighty navigation app is something that makes sense in the long term, mostly because the resulting software would be way too complex for such a basic purpose. Hopefully, however, the Mountain View-based search giant would continue to migrate more features from one app to another in order to improve the capabilities of both.
