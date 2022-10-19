Google Maps Rival Is Everyone’s Top Choice for Speed Limits

Let’s be honest about it: while every car has a speedometer, the speed limit indicator in navigation apps is playing a major role in the way we behave behind the wheel. The warnings we receive are definitely a helpful tool in this regard, making it so much easier to avoid going over the limit.
But as the European Union has introduced the new Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulations, which require new cars to be fitted with systems showing the legal speed limit for each road, the whole thing is moving from our phones to the car’s dashboard.
And yet, the transition is also powered by navigation experts like HERE Technologies, the company that is currently offering some of the best alternatives to the likes of Google Maps, as well as advanced solutions that come pre-loaded in new cars.
Of course, HERE has also developed a new product to address the need for speed limits in new cars. Called ISA Map, the platform is rapidly adopted by carmakers out there in order to comply with the new EU regulations.
In an announcement this week, HERE says that its location data and software is already used in 170 million vehicles globally, and now ISA Map is becoming more common in new cars thanks to being adopted by more and more automakers.
For instance, all its shareholders (Audi, BMW, Daimler, Mitsubishi, and others) are already using ISA Map, and most recently, Jaguar Land Rover, Scania, and VinFast have also joined the club.
Most likely, the adoption of ISA Map will continue to grow in the coming weeks and months, especially as HERE currently offers one of the most advanced solutions on this front. In fact, HERE’s products are already among the leading choices in terms of navigation capabilities and modern features as well, and the 170 million vehicles figure is living proof in this regard.
